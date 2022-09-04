Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.