Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,998,395 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

