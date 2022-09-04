BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,628 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.87. The company had a trading volume of 565,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,182. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.62. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

