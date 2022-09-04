BoringDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $312,237.00 (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $312,237.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BORING) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

