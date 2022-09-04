Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.