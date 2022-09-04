Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 18.25

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 18.25.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 11.53 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 7.73 and a 12 month high of 22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.29.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

