Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $151.00

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3,018.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. Novavax has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novavax will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.