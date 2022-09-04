Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $80.75

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,296,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

