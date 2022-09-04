Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price at $92.50

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. SouthState has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SouthState by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

