Busy DAO (BUSY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $160,151.70

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $160,151.70 and approximately $54,547.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Busy DAO has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Busy DAO Coin Profile
Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.
Busy DAO Coin Trading
