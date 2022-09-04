C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $53.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

