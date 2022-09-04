Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$41.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cameco Stock Up 0.9 %

CCO opened at C$37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.88. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$23.03 and a 12 month high of C$41.05.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$558.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

