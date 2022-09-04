Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 275.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %
Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.