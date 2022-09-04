Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 275.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

