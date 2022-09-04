Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

CM stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,788,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

