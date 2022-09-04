Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cancom Stock Up 5.1 %

ETR COK opened at €28.26 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57. Cancom has a 1 year low of €28.20 ($28.78) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.23 and its 200 day moving average is €40.97.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

