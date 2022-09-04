Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 59 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 70.80 ($0.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.59 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.44.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Capital & Regional Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.