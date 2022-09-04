Carbon Coin (CXRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,009.00

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Carbon Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.
Carbon Coin Profile
Carbon Coin (CRYPTO:CXRBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Carbon Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
