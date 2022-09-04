Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $57,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

CARR stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

