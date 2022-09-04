Castweet (CTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $636.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $26,622.27 and approximately $636.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00278700 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

