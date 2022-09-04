CateCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.30 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, CateCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. CateCoin has a total market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CateCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CateCoin alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00083251 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00041067 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CateCoin Profile

CATE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CateCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CateCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.