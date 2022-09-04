CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.62.
CEMEX Stock Performance
CEMEX stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.