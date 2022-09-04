CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.62.

CEMEX stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 366,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in CEMEX by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

