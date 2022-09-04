CertiK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.06 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015565 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

