Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 66,975 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,975 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of VTEX worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VTEX by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 948,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $739.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.13.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

