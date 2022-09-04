Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of RBC Bearings worth $60,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,625 shares of company stock worth $18,092,458 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

