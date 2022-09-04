Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 174,030 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,030 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.28% of Outset Medical worth $92,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Outset Medical Price Performance

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,988 shares of company stock valued at $873,714. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OM opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $805.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

