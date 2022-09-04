Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 104,675 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,675 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of TriMas worth $107,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TriMas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
TriMas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriMas (TRS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.