Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 104,675 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,675 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of TriMas worth $107,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

