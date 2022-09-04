Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $407.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $405.35 and a 12-month high of $820.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

