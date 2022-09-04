Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. 3,100,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,244. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

