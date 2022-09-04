Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.39.

Chewy stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

