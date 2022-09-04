Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $56.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.39.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
