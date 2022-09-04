Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $56.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.