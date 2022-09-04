Citigroup Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.88. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.