Citigroup Begins Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
PLRX stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,324,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 288,539 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.