Citigroup Begins Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,324,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 288,539 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.