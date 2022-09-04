Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,834. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.