Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $36.16 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,048,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.40. 874,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,803. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

