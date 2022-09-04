Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.22. 1,141,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

