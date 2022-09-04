Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 16,362 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 6,356,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

