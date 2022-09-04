Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,013 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 676,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242,227 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.25. 1,432,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

