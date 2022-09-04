CloakCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $116.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015358 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,880,004 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

