Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.23.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 3.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.