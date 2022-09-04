Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $169,604.01 and approximately $169,309.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015805 BTC.
Coldstack Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
