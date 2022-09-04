Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $169,604.01 and approximately $169,309.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

