Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.96) to €8.20 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.65 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

