Comparing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -81.80% -179.63% -52.26% Uber Technologies -39.39% -69.83% -23.12%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Augmedix has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Augmedix and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 2.87 -$17.85 million ($0.63) -2.70 Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 3.30 -$496.00 million ($5.21) -5.58

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augmedix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Augmedix and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Uber Technologies 0 1 27 0 2.96

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 230.88%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $49.45, suggesting a potential upside of 70.24%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Augmedix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

