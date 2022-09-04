Comparing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.24 $5.86 billion $8.77 6.42 Canaan $782.52 million 0.81 $313.89 million $2.42 1.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.7% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 2 3 22 0 2.74 Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $86.54, indicating a potential upside of 53.63%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 30.61% 21.91% 16.45% Canaan 41.75% 73.44% 48.61%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Canaan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

