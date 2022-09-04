ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 253 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253 ($3.06).

CTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 2.5 %

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

CTEC opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,986.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.76. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

