Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.18.

GLW opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

