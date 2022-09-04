Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $519.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.97. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

