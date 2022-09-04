CoTrader (COT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CoTrader (COT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $221,466.30 and $74.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

CoTrader Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

