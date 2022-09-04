Cowen Cuts Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $10.50

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Opera Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 9.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Opera by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 218,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Opera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Opera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.