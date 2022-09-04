Cowen Cuts Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $10.50

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Opera Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.13.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 9.53%.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
