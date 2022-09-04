CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

