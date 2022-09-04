CREDIT Reaches One Day Volume of $1,130.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $198,036.86 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

